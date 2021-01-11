Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 11 2021
Boxer Muhammad Waseem set to tie the knot on this month

Monday Jan 11, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistani boxer Mohammad Waseem is set to tie the knot on February 27 while the reception ceremony has been scheduled for March 1.

His fiancée's name is Dr Tabinda.

The 33-year-old is known for his quick and swift style of boxing and has earned the nickname 'Falcon'.

Last month, he won the first Boxing Professional Fight held at the Punjab Governor's House in Lahore. He also owns WBC Middle East title.

British-Pakistan boxer Aamir Khan recently pegged Waseem to be Paksitan's boxing champion. 

