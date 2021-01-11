Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 11 2021
Priyanka Chopra applauds Kamala Harris' Vogue cover issue

In 2018, Priyanka Chopra became the first Indian woman to appear on the cover of American 'Vogue'

Priyanka Chopra was elated to see Kamala Harris appearing on the cover of Vogue's most recent edition.

The global icon said that she seeks immense pride in the fact that Harris will very soon be inaugurated as the first woman Vice President of the United States.

Re-posting the cover on her Instagram account, Pee Cee wrote, "After watching the horror of how things unfolded this week on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, it’s promising that in just 10 days America will be inherited by such a positive example of leadership. A WOMAN! A WOMAN OF COLOR! AN INDIAN WOMAN! A BLACK WOMAN! A WOMAN WHOSE PARENTS WERE BORN OUTSIDE THE US!

"And could there be anything more special, as the VP Elect put it, than the fact that little girls will only know a world where a woman is the Vice President of the US. Coming from India, a country (like many others around the world) that has had several female leaders, it’s hard to believe that this is the US’ first! But it surely won’t be the last," she added.

In 2018, Priyanka became the first Indian woman to appear on the cover of American Vogue.

