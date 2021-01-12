Can't connect right now! retry
health
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

US reports coronavirus cases in two gorillas in San Diego Zoo

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Photo: The San Diego Union Tribune
  • Gorillas had showed symptoms last week
  • Two are confirmed positives while third is showing symptoms
  • Zoo authorities say they are closely monitoring the gorillas

The coronavirus pandemic has affected countries across the world and one of the countries worst affected by the virus is the United States.

The situation in the country is such that even animals are contracting the disease.

Governor California Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that two gorillas at the San Diego Zoo have been diagnosed with the coronavirus after their test results came out as positive.

The US publication Politico reported that another gorilla apart from the two has also shown symptoms of the coronavirus causing alarm in the country.

"Our beloved gorillas, obviously, we are concerned about," Newsom was quoted saying by the publication on the news.

Read more: Dead minks rise from mass graves after Denmark's culling

CNN, citing zoo authorities, said that the diagnosis meant that it was the first instance that such a case is reported in the country.

However, the news is not surprising for researchers as they had warned that some non-human primates are susceptible to the disease.

“The gorillas live as a family, so it is assumed that all members have been exposed,” zoo officials told CNN.

The US-based media outlet reported that gorillas started showing symptoms last week after which their tests for the virus was taken.

Read more: Spanish authorities to cull nearly 100,000 mink at coronavirus-hit farm

The test carried out by the US Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed that the gorillas were indeed positive on Monday.

“It is unknown whether the gorillas will have any serious reaction but they are being closely monitored,” said the zoo authorities.

More From Health:

As imported coronavirus cases rise, UK imposes fresh travel restrictions on UAE

As imported coronavirus cases rise, UK imposes fresh travel restrictions on UAE
Pentagon moves ahead with US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan despite law barring it

Pentagon moves ahead with US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan despite law barring it
Inauguration Day: FBI warns of 'armed protests' planned at all 50 state capitols

Inauguration Day: FBI warns of 'armed protests' planned at all 50 state capitols
Japan detects another new coronavirus strain

Japan detects another new coronavirus strain

In Donald Trump's final days, Israel's Netanyahu orders more settler homes built

In Donald Trump's final days, Israel's Netanyahu orders more settler homes built
Indian army official killed 3 Kashmiris in encounter staged for Rs2 lakh prize money

Indian army official killed 3 Kashmiris in encounter staged for Rs2 lakh prize money
India's NSE under fire for tweeting Bollywood actor Mouni Roy's photos

India's NSE under fire for tweeting Bollywood actor Mouni Roy's photos
Kicked off from social media, here's how Trump can get his message out

Kicked off from social media, here's how Trump can get his message out
After 3 years: Qatar Airways resumes flight to Saudi Arabia

After 3 years: Qatar Airways resumes flight to Saudi Arabia

Coronavirus: 40% households in Pakistan facing moderate to severe food insecurity

Coronavirus: 40% households in Pakistan facing moderate to severe food insecurity
Mike Pompeo says US to designate Yemen's Houthi movement a foreign terror group

Mike Pompeo says US to designate Yemen's Houthi movement a foreign terror group
WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins will arrive in China on Jan 14

WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins will arrive in China on Jan 14

Latest

view all