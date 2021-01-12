US reports coronavirus cases in two gorillas in San Diego Zoo

Photo: The San Diego Union Tribune

Gorillas had showed symptoms last week

Two are confirmed positives while third is showing symptoms

Zoo authorities say they are closely monitoring the gorillas

The coronavirus pandemic has affected countries across the world and one of the countries worst affected by the virus is the United States.

The situation in the country is such that even animals are contracting the disease.

Governor California Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that two gorillas at the San Diego Zoo have been diagnosed with the coronavirus after their test results came out as positive.

The US publication Politico reported that another gorilla apart from the two has also shown symptoms of the coronavirus causing alarm in the country.

"Our beloved gorillas, obviously, we are concerned about," Newsom was quoted saying by the publication on the news.

CNN, citing zoo authorities, said that the diagnosis meant that it was the first instance that such a case is reported in the country.

However, the news is not surprising for researchers as they had warned that some non-human primates are susceptible to the disease.

“The gorillas live as a family, so it is assumed that all members have been exposed,” zoo officials told CNN.

The US-based media outlet reported that gorillas started showing symptoms last week after which their tests for the virus was taken.

The test carried out by the US Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed that the gorillas were indeed positive on Monday.

“It is unknown whether the gorillas will have any serious reaction but they are being closely monitored,” said the zoo authorities.