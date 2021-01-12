MDCAT 2020: JI lends support to protesting students

Jamat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman talking to protesting students. Picture Facebook.

KARACHI: As protests against the recently-held Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) continue across the country, political parties have come out in support of the agitated students.

Jamat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman was the latest political leader to meet the students camped outside the Sindh Assembly building on Monday. Addressing the protest, he claimed parallel education systems existed in the country. “One is for the lower and middle class and the other is for the upper strata.”

He said the entry tests under held under the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council were better and more result-oriented than the current Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). “The entry test held under the PMC was a sham and the JI will never allow the administration to deprive the students of their rights.”

The politician said PMC had been given a free hand to the education mafia to fix an exuberant fee structure and if the mafias were not barred from exploiting the students, it would go after the engineering institutions too.

He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had allowed the education mafia to exploit the citizens the way the PM backed the sugar and flour mafias. He regretted that no minister from the Sindh government had dared to visit the protesting students. “Their absence is ample evidence that the provincial government is indifferent to this matter. “

In support of the students’ demand, he asked the government to conduct a fresh test, saying 28 questions out of 200 in the previously held entry test were given out of syllabus. He said carbon copies of papers should also be provided to the students in the new test.

Rehman demanded of the government to bring improvement in the system for re-checking papers, display result on the MDCAT website and put a condition of having the Sindh domicile mandatory for candidates.

He said students should be given at least 40 days before conducting the new test and that the government should put a check on the increase in the fee structure at the private educational institutions.