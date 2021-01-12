Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Turkish cult leader Adnan Oktar award over 1,000 imprisonment

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced cult leader Adnan Oktar with over 1,000 years in prison for 10 separate crimes, Anadolu Agency reported

Istanbul's Heavy Penal Court No. 30 tried 236 defendants, including 78 remanded, for organised crimes committed under Oktar's lead, said a judicial source. 

Oktar is popularly known as Harun Yahyah.

The court awarded Oktar a 1,075 years and three months imprisonment sentence over charges of founding and leading a criminal organisation, political or military espionage, aiding Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) even though not being its member, sexual abuse of minors, sexual abuse, deprivation of liberty of person, torture, disturbance of right to education, recording personal data, and threat.

Oktar, who owns a tv channel, was arrested in 2018 along with 200 collaborators on allegations of sexual abuse and kidnapping of minors. The 64-year-old's channel broadcasted his shows in which he would be surrounded by women he referred to as his "kittens".

More From World:

Trust with China

Trust with China "disturbed" after border clash, says India's foreign minister
India's Supreme Court orders stay on new farm laws that angered farmers

India's Supreme Court orders stay on new farm laws that angered farmers
As imported coronavirus cases rise, UK imposes fresh travel restrictions on UAE

As imported coronavirus cases rise, UK imposes fresh travel restrictions on UAE
US reports coronavirus cases in two gorillas in San Diego Zoo

US reports coronavirus cases in two gorillas in San Diego Zoo
Pentagon moves ahead with US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan despite law barring it

Pentagon moves ahead with US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan despite law barring it
Inauguration Day: FBI warns of 'armed protests' planned at all 50 state capitols

Inauguration Day: FBI warns of 'armed protests' planned at all 50 state capitols
Japan detects another new coronavirus strain

Japan detects another new coronavirus strain

In Donald Trump's final days, Israel's Netanyahu orders more settler homes built

In Donald Trump's final days, Israel's Netanyahu orders more settler homes built
Indian army official killed 3 Kashmiris in encounter staged for Rs2 lakh prize money

Indian army official killed 3 Kashmiris in encounter staged for Rs2 lakh prize money
India's NSE under fire for tweeting Bollywood actor Mouni Roy's photos

India's NSE under fire for tweeting Bollywood actor Mouni Roy's photos
Kicked off from social media, here's how Trump can get his message out

Kicked off from social media, here's how Trump can get his message out
After 3 years: Qatar Airways resumes flight to Saudi Arabia

After 3 years: Qatar Airways resumes flight to Saudi Arabia

Latest

view all