Turkish cult leader Adnan Oktar award over 1,000 imprisonment

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced cult leader Adnan Oktar with over 1,000 years in prison for 10 separate crimes, Anadolu Agency reported.

Istanbul's Heavy Penal Court No. 30 tried 236 defendants, including 78 remanded, for organised crimes committed under Oktar's lead, said a judicial source.

Oktar is popularly known as Harun Yahyah.

The court awarded Oktar a 1,075 years and three months imprisonment sentence over charges of founding and leading a criminal organisation, political or military espionage, aiding Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) even though not being its member, sexual abuse of minors, sexual abuse, deprivation of liberty of person, torture, disturbance of right to education, recording personal data, and threat.

Oktar, who owns a tv channel, was arrested in 2018 along with 200 collaborators on allegations of sexual abuse and kidnapping of minors. The 64-year-old's channel broadcasted his shows in which he would be surrounded by women he referred to as his "kittens".