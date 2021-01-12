Can't connect right now! retry
Nicole Kidman details the ordeal of essaying 'disturbing' roles on-screen

Nicole Kidman came forth revealing how her mental health takes a dip after she performs disturbing, twisted characters on-screen.

Speaking on Marc Maron's podcast, WTF With Marc Maron, Kidman shared the impact that her intense roles in the Undoing and Pretty Little Liars had on her physical and mental health.

"Even on The Undoing it kind of happened where I just like suddenly was in this place of... There was sort of a disquietness to my personality," she recalled, "where I was uneasy and there was duress on who I was," Kidman revealed.

"I went down for a week, because your immune system it doesn't know the difference between acting and truth when you're doing them," she added.

Although Kidman admits this is "a big thing that happens to actors," the 53-year-old actress shared others are able to train their bodies to know when it's just acting. However, she said, "It doesn't really work for me."

The wife of Keith Urban said she leaves a set and feels "not well" and isn't able to "sleep well," adding, "It's that disturbing for me."

