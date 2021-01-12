Can't connect right now! retry
Another JUI-F leader quits, says party working 'against national interest'

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

 Former provincial minister Ibrar Hussain Tanoli. — Facebook 

MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister Ibrar Hussain Tanoli bid farewell to JUI-F saying that "it is working against the national interest" in an alliance with PML-N, The News reported Tuesday.

“I quit the JUI-F in front of you all and proudly announce that I will face the PML-N candidates in the upcoming elections anywhere in Mansehra district,” he told a public gathering in the Khatain Da Galla area.

Tanoli, who was the provincial minister for forests, said that he would join another political party soon after consultations with the people of Tanawal and his constituency.

Read more: JUI-F expels Maulana Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed over controversial statements

“The JUI-F and PML-N have been working against the national interest and I can never be part of parties working for their vested interests,” he said.

Tanoli said that he would soon organise another large gathering to take the people of his constituency and Tanawal into confidence about his next political move.

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP)’s head Aftab Ahmad Sherpao was due to address the public gathering but couldn’t show up there because of a death in his family.

Read more: Fazlur Rehman is himself ‘selected’, says senior JUI-F leader Maulana Sherani

"It was obvious that he was considering joining the QWP," the publication said.

Tanoli said that he would also contest the by-election in the constituency wherefrom PML-N lawmakers would tender their resignation as a result of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s decision.

Earlier, Maulana Muhammad Khan Shirani, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, former member of National Assembly Maulana Shujaul Mulk, and former party spokesperson Hafiz Hussain Ahmad were expelled for going against the party's decisions.

JUI-F's spokesperson said that the statements and opinions of the expelled leaders would not be owned by the party.

The development came after Maulana Sherani had said that the PDM has been set up for "personal gains," adding that Fazl is himself "selected".

