JUI-F expels Maulana Sherani, Hafiz Hussin Ahmed over controversial statements

Senior JUI-F leader Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani. — Geo.tv/File

Maulana Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan have been kicked out of JUI-F

JUI-F's working committee unanimously decided on recommendations of the disciplinary committee

Party action comes after Maulana Sherani called Fazlur Rehman "selected"

LAHORE: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl on Friday kicked out senior party leader Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani and others after he called Maulana Fazlur Rehman "selected", sources informed Geo News.



Following a meeting of the JUI-F in Lahore, Maulana Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk have been expelled from the party, sources said.

The party's working committee has unanimously decided on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee.

Read more: Fazlur Rehman is himself ‘selected’, says senior JUI-F leader Maulana Sherani

Sources added that if any leader apologises and explains their point of view in future, the committee has the power to decide the future course of action.

'Maulana Fazlur Rehman is selected'

The development comes after Maulana Sherani earlier said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been set up for "personal gains," adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is himself "selected."

Shedding light on PDM's plan to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, Sherani said that the 11-party alliance will not be able to do that.

"I had predicted it a long time ago that Imran Khan's government will complete its five-year term," Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani said. "He will stay in power for the next five years too."

Taking a jibe at PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sherani said that Fazlur Rehman is himself "selected," therefore, he has no right to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan was selected to become the premier instead of being elected.

Read more: JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman lashes out at world powers for considering Pakistan 'a colony'

He said that the JUI is not anyone's "hereditary party or personal property," adding that those who believe that are delusional.

"I will set up JUI's offices across Balochistan in consultation with my colleagues," he said.

Speaking about JUI-Fazl's former party’s spokesperson Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, who was removed from his position by the party last month over his statement critical of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Sherani had said that Ahmed "is an old and wise companion."