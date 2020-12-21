Fazlur Rehman is himself ‘selected’, says senior JUI-F leader Maulana Sherani

Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani. Photo: File/Geo.tv

QUETTA: Senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and former chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani on Sunday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been set up for "personal gains," adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is himself "selected."



Shedding light on PDM's plan to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, Sherani said that the 11-party alliance will not be able to do that.



"I had predicted it a long time ago that Imran Khan's government will complete its five-year term," Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani said. "He will stay in power for the next five years too."

'Fazlur Rehman is himself selected'

Taking a jibe at PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sherani said that Fazlur Rehman is himself "selected," therefore, he has no right to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan was selected to become the premier instead of being elected.

He said that the JUI is not anyone's "hereditary party or personal property," adding that those who believe that are delusional.

"I will set up JUI's offices across Balochistan in consultation with my colleagues," he said.

Speaking about JUI-Fazl's former party’s spokesperson Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, who was removed from his position by the party last month over his statement critical of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Sherani said that Ahmed "is an old and wise companion."

JUI calls a meeting on December 24

According to party sources, Maulana Sherani had not raised any objection during the election of JUI-F's ameer, adding that his displeasure with Fazlur Rehman has surfaced just now.

Maulana Sherani had even contested in the election to become the JUI-F ameer from Balochistan, they said.



The sources said that the JUI-F has convened a meeting in Islamabad on December 24 where Maulana Sherani's allegations against Fazlur Rehman for being "selected" will be discussed and a high-level inquiry will be launched into the matter.

'Fazlur Rehman has been exposed,' says Punjab govt spokesperson

Reacting to Maulana Sherani's statement, Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been exposed by his friends.

"After Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Sherani's statement has brought Fazlur Rehman's reality to the fore," Cheema said. "Those who called PM Imran Khan selected have now received an answer to that from their own friends."

She added that the recent statements have proved that Fazlur Rehman is working for personal gains, not for the sake of democracy.

"After PML-N, cracks have also started appearing in JUI-F, which shows the failure of the PDM," Cheema said.

'There is no such thing as coronavirus'



Sherani also shed light on several other issues and said that there is nothing such as coronavirus, adding that the "so-called" disease is a part of the New World Order propaganda.