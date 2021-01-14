Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Kate Middleton with heartwarming presents

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton appear to be leaving no stone unturned in healing their rift Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Upon the occasion of the Duchess of Cambridge’s 39th birthday, the Sussex pair decided to do something special for her, in a bid to mend their strained ties.

A source dished the details to Us Weekly, saying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had sent multiple birthday presents and a card for the birthday girl who was pleasantly surprised by the move.

While the insider didn’t mention what Meghan and Harry actually sent to Kate, they did reveal the duchess’ reaction.

"It was a nice surprise. Kate wasn’t expecting anything from the couple,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Kate spent her special day with husband Prince William and kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who threw a surprise tea party for their mum.

"They baked a huge caramel and vanilla cake with 39 candles, and she was gifted a bouquet from the kids and diamond and sapphire earrings from William, which she loves," a source told the portal. 

