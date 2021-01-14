Pak Army soldier martyred as India resorts to unprovoked fire at LoC: ISPR

Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, 28, resident of Gujar Khan. ISPR/Handout via Geo.tv

Latest incident in Dewa Sector across LoC comes as Indian Army's latest unprovoked ceasefire violation

Pakistan Army gives prompt response, inflicts "heavy losses to enemy in terms of men and material"

28-year old Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat "embraced shahadat while responding valiantly to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation", says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army sepoy was martyred as India opened unprovoked fire at the Line of Control (LoC), the military's media wing said in a statement Thursday, in what came as the latest ceasefire violation (CFV) by New Delhi.

In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said troops of the Indian Army "initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LOC in Dewa Sector" and, in a prompt response, Pakistan Army "inflicted heavy losses to [the] enemy in terms of men and material".

"In intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, 28, resident of Gujar Khan embraced martyrdom while responding valiantly to the Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation," the ISPR added.

Last week, two people were injured after Indian Army troops once again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Baroh and Khanjar sectors situated along the Line of Control (LoC).

"The Indian troops deliberately targeted the civilian population residing along the LoC with mortars and automatics," ISPR said, adding that India has committed 38 ceasefire violations along the LoC since January 1.