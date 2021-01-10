Can't connect right now! retry
Two injured after Indian troops resort to indiscriminate fire along LoC: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

A soldier patrolling the Line of Control between India and Pakistan. Photo: File/Geo.tv
  • Two people injured in Baroh and Khanjar along the LoC after Indian troops resort to unprovoked firing
  • ISPR says Indian troops deliberately targeted the civilian population with mortars and automatics
  • Indian troops have committed 38 ceasefire violations along the LoC since January 1, military's media wing says

Two people were injured on Sunday after Indian Army troops once again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Baroh and Khanjar sectors situated along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian troops deliberately targeted the civilian population residing along the LoC with mortars and automatics.

Due to the indiscriminate firing by the Indian troops, two elderly citizens of the same family sustained injuries, the statement read. The injured have been evacuated from their house and have been shifted to a nearby hospital for necessary medical treatment.

As per the ISPR, these are the first two civilian casualties in this year. Indian troops have committed 38 ceasefire violations along the LoC since January 1, it said.

Martyred solider laid to rest

In a separate incident, a soldier, identified as Sepoy Naseer, embraced martyrdom after being shot during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO). According to the ISPR, the incident took place when soldiers launched the IBO on a terrorist hideout in Kani Roga, Doga Macha of the North Waziristan District (NWD). Two terrorists were killed in the operation, the ISPR added.

Shaheed Sepoy Naseer. Photo: ISPR

The funeral prayers of Sepoy Naseer were offered at this native town in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Per the ISPR statement, the martyred soldier's funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people and he was laid to rest with full military honours. 


