Friday Jan 15 2021
Kurulus:Osman: Release date of new episode revealed

Friday Jan 15, 2021


A Turkish TV channel broadcasts "Kurulus:Osman" on every Wednesday in the local language.

The historical TV series is then watched by millions of international fans with English subtitles across the globe.

Last Wednesday the TV channel was to air the episode 15 of the season 2 but fans were let disappointed when the episode was not released.

Fans of the historical series, which tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, are eagerly waiting for the next episode.

Thousands of social media users took to social media to inquire about the release of the next episode.

While there's have been no official statement from the local TV channel, it has been learned that episode 15 will be released on Wednesday January 20




