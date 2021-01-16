Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian is ‘at peace’ amidst her bitter split with Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Supermodel Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have been all over the news owing to their sudden divorce news that recently hit the headlines. 

And while it was reported that the two have not been on the best of terms amidst the split, the latest intel on the former pair suggests that they remain cordial with each other despite the differences.

A source spilled the beans to E! News, saying: "Kim wants to feel at peace going into this new chapter of her life and is focused on herself and her children."

"She wants to feel strong mentally and physically. She has been very busy with her business, which has been a blessing. She's really focusing on the kids and their happiness as well,” the insider added.

Earlier, the outlet reported that despite hearsay, there happens to be no hostility between West and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Kanye loves his extended family. They are super close,” the source said.

“Kim and Kanye have no bad blood and they are very cordial. He's focusing on his world and she is focusing on her world,” they added. 

More From Entertainment:

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’
Prince Harry is the only grandchild of Queen Elizabeth without a college degree

Prince Harry is the only grandchild of Queen Elizabeth without a college degree

Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams all set to join the cast of ‘Enchanted’ sequel

Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams all set to join the cast of ‘Enchanted’ sequel

Dr Dre released from hospital following brain aneurysm

Dr Dre released from hospital following brain aneurysm

Rupert Grint is over the moon after breaking Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram record

Rupert Grint is over the moon after breaking Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram record
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘call off’ Megxit review: ‘It’s not important’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘call off’ Megxit review: ‘It’s not important’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may consider royal return after losing 'it couple' status

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may consider royal return after losing 'it couple' status
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘nasty blowups’ unearthed: ‘They had no option’

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘nasty blowups’ unearthed: ‘They had no option’
Prince Edward mirrored Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he lashed out at media

Prince Edward mirrored Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he lashed out at media
Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha’s tell-all will be ‘good, bad and ugly’

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha’s tell-all will be ‘good, bad and ugly’
Meghan Markle’s court war with British tabloid to be streamed live

Meghan Markle’s court war with British tabloid to be streamed live

Netflix bars Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from having say over its anti-royal shows

Netflix bars Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from having say over its anti-royal shows

Latest

view all