Meghan Markle’s ‘gift’ went ‘unappreciated’ by the royal family

Meghan Markle may have wreaked havoc following the exit but the former actor did become a saving grace for the British royal family, even though she was unappreciated by the members.

This was claimed by royal author Sean Smith who said the Duchess of Sussex brought along a chockfull of charisma for the British royal family but was never given due credit.

The writer of Meghan Misunderstood, said during an interview with Daily Star that Meghan was no “dull person” as she brought with her a "great deal of charisma.”

He went on to reveal that her “gift” largely went unappreciated by the royals and her “different life experience” brought something that is “now missing” in the Firm.

Smith claimed: “Meghan would be great in politics, I think the speeches she give are very inspirational and I think she is a tremendous public speaker.”

"She is very very articulate too and it is a gift that she brought to the Royal Family, a gift that was not properly appreciated."

“Meghan Markle is not a dull person, she has a great deal of charisma that is now sadly missing in the Royal Family. For example, the Meghan hug was fantastic, of course you couldn't have that now because of Covid, but the empathy she brought to certain situations, for example the school in Dagenham, is just great.”

"I don't want to knock members of the Royal Family, Prince William, Kate, and other members too, but Meghan has a different life experience than them. Meghan brought something that I think, is now missing,” he added.



