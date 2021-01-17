Pak vs SA: Visiting team kicks off practice sessions in Karachi

The first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa will be played from 26th January at National Stadium. — PCB

All the members of the squad test negative before their inaugural practice session in Karachi.



The South African team will continue to train at Karachi Gymkhana till 22nd January.



The first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa will be played from 26th January at National Stadium.



KARACHI: The South African cricket team kicked off its training session on Sunday, a day after their arrival.

All the members of the squad tested negative for coronavirus before their inaugural practice session ahead of the two-match Test series in Karachi.

Photo Courtesy: PCB

The tourists went to the historic Karachi Gymkhana ground adjacent to their hotel on the city’s Club Road for the practice session and trained for over three hours.

Photo Courtesy: PCB

All the members of the team were present at the venue which has become a part of the team’s biosecure bubble.

“It was a light training session to get the players back in form. The intensity will increase with each session,” said an official of the South Africa cricket team.

Photo Courtesy: PCB

The South African team will continue to train at Karachi Gymkhana till 22nd January before they move their nets to National Stadium to intensify the preparation ahead of the Test.

Quinton de Kock, the captain of the South Africa team, is scheduled to have a media interaction on Monday.

Photo Courtesy: PCB

The first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa will begin on 26th January at National Stadium.