Pakistani actor Huma Nawab loses Rs200,000 to fake bank representative

Actor Huma Nawab says a fake bank representative withdrew Rs200,000 from her account after asking for personal details



Renowned Pakistani actor Huma Nawab lost thousands of rupees after a fake bank representative asked for her personal details over the phone, warning that her account would otherwise be locked for five years.



The actor told Geo News that the representative withdrew Rs200,000 from her account after asking for personal details.



"The caller asked me to give details or else the account will be closed for 5 years. The counterfeiter had a lot of information, so I thought he was a bank representative," Nawab said.



She said that the last digits of her debit card were asked on the call.