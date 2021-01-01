FIA cyber crime wing arrests man for allegedly blackmailing 13-year-old girl

People wearing balaclavas are silhouetted as they pose with a laptops in front of a screen projected with the word 'cyber crime' and binary code, in this picture illustration. — Reuters/File

Suspect was blackmailing victim through her compromising pictures

Man blackmailed girl that he would make the pictures go viral if she did not pay

FIA arrests man from Gulshan-e-Iqbal after victim's mother files complaint

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber ​​Crime Circle arrested a person suspected of harassing and blackmailing a girl, it emerged on Friday.



According to the FIA ​, the suspect, identified as Abdul Qadeem, was blackmailing the girl through her compromising pictures and coercing her to give him money.

Read more: FIA arrests Hyderabad man managing porn websites

FIA said the accused had sent pictures of the girl to her mother and demanded money, adding that he also threatened to leak the photos on the web if she refused to pay.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the mother of the 13-year-old girl, the accused was arrested from Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Several compromised pictures of the victim have also been found on the suspect's mobile phone, the FIA officials said.

Read more: FIA arrests members of porn ring for alleged involvement in raping, filming boys

Moreover, a case has been registered against the suspect in the cybercrime circle.