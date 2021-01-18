US President-elect Joe Biden to undo Trump's Muslim ban on inauguration day

A Reuters file image of Joe Biden.

Joe Biden to undo Trump's Muslim ban on first day in office

Biden administration to rejoin Paris Agreement

New US govt to revisit anti-coronavirus efforts

United States President-elect Joe Biden plans to issue a number of executive orders on his first day in the White House - rescinding the controversial ban on several predominantly Muslim countries will be one of them.

According to a report in The New York Times, Biden's incoming White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, circulated a memo that said the new US administration will launch a spate of reversal on policies that were implemented by the outgoing president, Donald Trump.

In the first 10 days, the Biden administration will revisit anti-coronavirus policies, rejoin the Paris Agreement and immigration legislation barring millions, mostly Muslims, from gaining citizenship.

Shortly after taking office in 2017, Trump issued an executive order banning travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States. The order was reworked several times amid legal battles a version of it was upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2018.