Turkiye detains 115 alleged Daesh members

A Turkish soldier waves a flag on Mount Barsaya. —Reuters/File

Some 115 alleged members of Daesh suspected of planning attacks during the end-of-year holidays have been arrested in Turkiye, Istanbul’s prosecutor general said on Thursday.

His office said he had ordered the arrest of 137 people, of whom 115 so far have been detained, "following intelligence indicating that the Daesh terrorist organisation was planning attacks during Christmas and New Year celebrations".

Turkiye shares a 900-kilometre (559-mile) border with Syria, where terrorist groups are still active.

Washington recently blamed a lone Daesh gunman for an attack in Palmyra, Syria, on December 13 in which two US soldiers and an American civilian died.

This week, Turkiye intelligence agency also conducted an operation on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border area, capturing a Turkish national who it said held a senior role in the Daesh.

At the time of his arrest, Mehmet Goren, since transferred to Turkiye, was accused of organising suicide attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkiye, and Europe.