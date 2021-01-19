Can't connect right now! retry
Why Harry Styles will keep relationship with Olivia Wilde strictly private

American actor Olivia Wilde and British singer Harry Styles have wreaked havoc with their relationship but are yet to go official.

And it looks like it may be a while till the two are completely ready to publicly discuss their relationship, as revealed by a source.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, an insider dished the details, saying it is “highly unlikely that Harry will [verbally] confirm a relationship anytime soon, if at all. That is just who Harry is.”

One source claimed that the dreamboat is “thrilled” to be spending time with his girlfriend but would also like to keep his private life strictly under wraps.

“He respects people he dates, and he knows it’s not just about him. There are two people involved, and out of respect, he just doesn’t discus things that are just between them,” the source said. 

