PSL management seeks NCOC permission to allow fans in stadiums

PSL management seeks permission to allow fans in the stadiums

Final decision to be taken after NCOC verdict

PSL 6 to start February 20

The management of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has sought permission from the National Command and Operations Centre to allow fans to watch the sixth edition in stadium.

Sources told Geo News that the PSL management will make the final decision on allowing crowds to watch the matches in stadiums after the NCOC gives its verdict.

If allowed, the cricket authorities will ensure strict compliance to coronavirus SOPs.

The sixth edition of the league will be played between February and March in Karachi and Lahore. Initially, the PCB had planned to extend the 2021 venue list by including Peshawar but owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the management decided to restrict locations to two cities.

In the opening match on February 20, defending champions Karachi Kings will face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators. The matches will continue in Karachi till March 7 before the action shifts to Lahore for the second phase from March 10 when Peshawar Zalmi will face Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium.

COVID-19 situation in Pakistan

The number of coronavirus deaths in Pakistan surged to 11,055 on Tuesday, according to the NCOC tally as a new coronavirus variant threatens the country's prevention measures to curb the pandemic.

Since the start of January 2021, the country has witnessed 48.8 deaths on average every day with hospital intensive care units nearing capacity across the country as active COVID-19 cases surge to 35,485.

The country's COVID-19 case tally stood at 523,011 with 1,800 new infections recorded in the past 24 hours. The NCOC data shows that 40,833 people have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the new year - at an average of 2268.5 infections per day.