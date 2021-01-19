Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL management seeks NCOC permission to allow fans in stadiums

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

  • PSL management seeks permission to allow fans in the stadiums
  • Final decision to be taken after NCOC verdict
  • PSL 6 to start February 20

The management of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has sought permission from the National Command and Operations Centre to allow fans to watch the sixth edition in stadium.

Sources told Geo News that the PSL management will make the final decision on allowing crowds to watch the matches in stadiums after the NCOC gives its verdict. 

If allowed, the cricket authorities will ensure strict compliance to coronavirus SOPs. 

The sixth edition of the league will be played between February and March in Karachi and Lahore. Initially, the PCB had planned to extend the 2021 venue list by including Peshawar but owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the management decided to restrict locations to two cities. 

In the opening match on February 20, defending champions Karachi Kings will face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators. The matches will continue in Karachi till March 7 before the action shifts to Lahore for the second phase from March 10 when Peshawar Zalmi will face Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium. 

COVID-19 situation in Pakistan

The number of coronavirus deaths in Pakistan surged to 11,055 on Tuesday, according to the NCOC tally as a new coronavirus variant threatens the country's prevention measures to curb the pandemic.

Since the start of January 2021, the country has witnessed 48.8 deaths on average every day with hospital intensive care units nearing capacity across the country as active COVID-19 cases surge to 35,485.

The country's COVID-19 case tally stood at 523,011 with 1,800 new infections recorded in the past 24 hours. The NCOC data shows that 40,833 people have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the new year - at an average of 2268.5 infections per day.

More From Sports:

'This virus is no joke': Sania Mirza reveals she suffered COVID-19

'This virus is no joke': Sania Mirza reveals she suffered COVID-19
Ind vs Aus: Watch the Indian winning moment

Ind vs Aus: Watch the Indian winning moment
India defeats Australia in fourth Test to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India defeats Australia in fourth Test to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Pakistan announces team for world's first online scrabble championship

Pakistan announces team for world's first online scrabble championship
Mohammad Amir says he will come back once 'current management leaves'

Mohammad Amir says he will come back once 'current management leaves'
Pak vs SA: Pakistan men’s cricket team to arrive in Karachi via chartered flight

Pak vs SA: Pakistan men’s cricket team to arrive in Karachi via chartered flight
Pak vs SA: Not knowing Pakistan conditions biggest challenge, says Quinton de Kock

Pak vs SA: Not knowing Pakistan conditions biggest challenge, says Quinton de Kock
Pak vs SA: Sajid Khan believes he has enough bowling varieties to become the best

Pak vs SA: Sajid Khan believes he has enough bowling varieties to become the best
Pak vs SA: Indian analyst is no more working with South African team, CSA clarifies

Pak vs SA: Indian analyst is no more working with South African team, CSA clarifies
Pakistan women's team is set to play series against South Africa: David Hemp

Pakistan women's team is set to play series against South Africa: David Hemp
Inzamam-ul-Haq says Test team selection carried out with 'no vision at all'

Inzamam-ul-Haq says Test team selection carried out with 'no vision at all'
Pak vs SA: Visiting team kicks off practice sessions in Karachi

Pak vs SA: Visiting team kicks off practice sessions in Karachi

Latest

view all