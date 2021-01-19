Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Queen Elizabeth sells her own ‘socks’ to solve royal cash crisis

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

The Queen is reportedly desperate to overcome her cash flow struggles, and in her efforts to overcome this financial pitfall she has resorted to odd and even ‘bizarre’ money making schemes.

According to the Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers, the Covid-19 pandemic has done more damage to the royal coffers than the public is aware.

During her interview with ITV's Lorraine Kelly, she admitted, "This is absolutely bizarre this story. If you wanted a pair of the Queen's socks, you don't necessarily have to break into Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle right now."

"They need to plug the £64 million gap in the finances because there are no tourists at the Palaces. I can reveal that Royal Collection has come up with a few handy gifts for you to pass on."

The expert added, "You can buy a pair of the Queen's socks for £69 a pair. I'm not even sure if they look that nice, to be honest with you. You can also have a hot water bottle, but only the cover for the hot water bottle. This is coming in at £115!"

Before concluding she added, "You don't even get the hot water bottle. However there is something slightly cheaper, and maybe you might like this Lorraine for little Angus."

