Punjab decides to upgrade all nursing schools to colleges

Nurses can now pursue masters, PhD programmes

Student capacity increased from 1,600 to 2,350

Stipend increased from Rs20,000 to Rs31,000

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said Tuesday that all nursing schools in Punjab will be upgraded to colleges with the students receiving degrees instead of diplomas.

"The nurses will not have the option to pursue masters and PhD programmes," said the health minister, adding that no government worked to uplift nurses. The student capacity has been increased from 1,600 to 2,350 with two midwifery schools being upgraded to college status.

Dr Rashid said the incumbent government had recruited 500 nurses and intends to increase monthly stipend from Rs20,000 to Rs31,000. Moreover, the Shahdara Nursing College would now only train male nurses.

