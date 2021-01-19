Can't connect right now! retry
By
Faizan Lakhani

FIFA recomposes Pakistan Football Federation's normalisation committee

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Representational image. — File photo 

KARACHI: FIFA has recomposed the normalisation committee of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

Three out of four members previously appointed to the NC have also been replaced, while new members have also been appointed to the committee.

FIFA has confirmed in its notification sent to the PFF, that the newly appointed committee will assume their duties from January 20 and continue to work till June 30, 2021, if its mandate is not extended.

Muneer Sadhana is the only member from the old NC who has been appointed to the new committee.

Sikandar Khattak, Asma Bilal, and Col Mujahid Tareen have been replaced by Haris Azmat, Saud Azim Hashmi, and Shahid Niaz Khokhar in the committee which will be chaired by Haroon Malik.

Malik was based in Canada while Saud Azim and Haris Azmat — both are lawyers by profession, sources informed Geo.tv.

Shahid Niaz Khokhar has previously worked with PFF as a media director during Faisal Saleh Hayat’s tenure as PFF president.

“While the new Chairman and members will assume their duties as of January 20, 2021, we advise you that their final confirmation is conditional upon the successful completion of an eligibility check carried out by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with the FIFA Governance Regulations,” the FIFA notification said.

“All other terms of the mandate of the normalisation committee as decided by the Bureau of the FIFA Council shall remain the same,” it added.

FIFA first formed the PFF normalisation committee in September 2019 with Hamza Khan as its chairman. However, Hamza resigned from his position last month.

