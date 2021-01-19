Can't connect right now! retry
7 'White Corolla' gang suspects arrested for house robberies in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

  • The accused were robbing a house when Ferozeabad police took immediate action on a tipoff received on the Madadgar 15 helpline.
  • When police officials reached the spot, the suspects opened fire on the law enforcers.
  • The suspects entered the house through the backdoor after cutting the metal gates with cutters and other tools.

KARACHI: Ferozeabad police on Tuesday nabbed seven suspects who are thought to belong to the "White Corolla" gang that has been involved in a string of house robberies in Karachi.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East, Sajid Saduzai, the suspects were robbing a house earlier in the day when Ferozeabad police took immediate action on a tipoff received on the Madadgar 15 helpline.

When the police officers reached the spot, the suspects started firing shots as a result of which, four accused — identified as Aziz-ur-Rehman, Abdullah, Noor Ali, and Javed — were injured in retaliatory firing.

The four, along with three other suspects, identified as Shahid, Sadiq Khan, and Rashid were all taken into custody.

Read more: Karachi police arrest member of wanted 'white Corolla gang'

The suspects had entered the house through the backdoor after cutting the metal gates with cutters and other tools.

According to police, a white Corolla car, a motorcycle, cutters, mobile phones, and weapons used in the incident were also recovered from the possession of the suspects.

Moreover, a rifle, two 9mm pistols, and four other pistols were also seized.

Criminal records of the arrested suspects are being verified. Most of them are Afghans while others are locals, police said.


