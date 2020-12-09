Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi police arrest member of wanted 'white Corolla gang'

According to the Malir SSP, the arrested gang member supplied drugs and robbed people coming out of banks. Photo: Screengrab/ Geo. tv

KARACHI: The police arrested a member of the most wanted 'white Corolla gang' from Karachi's Shah Latif Town on Wednesday.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police Irfan Bahadur said a raid was conducted on an intelligence tip-off.

The suspect was identified as Sadiq.

Bahadur said several cases were registered against Sadiq at several police stations, including the CTD police station.

Read more: Karachi: Police arrest 'White Corolla Gang' member from Clifton

Sadiq used to rob people leaving with cash from banks, the Malir SSP said, adding that the suspect's accomplice's had earlier been arrested.

The police said the gang member is also involved in the supply of drugs in the metropolis. Over five kilogrammes of drugs and several mobile phones were seized from his possession.

The "White Corolla Gang" followed people from banks and money exchanges to their homes — in a white Corolla, armed with Kalashnikov rifles — where they would rob them, said police.

