Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul: Engin Altan shares sweet memory of his Pakistan tour

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Turkish actor Engin Altan, who shot to fame with his outstanding performance in hit series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', shared a pleasant memory from his tour to Pakistan on Wednesday.

During the trip, Engin Altan was impressed as he toured Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore where the actor received a hero’s welcome.

The actor is seemingly missing his recent trip as he shared a clip from his press conference in Pakistan on Instagram.

Engin Altan garnered massive success in Pakistan after playing lead role in popular Turkish series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', ever since the play started airing on state-owned channel, Pakistan Television (PTV).

