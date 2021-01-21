Ertugrul: Engin Altan shares sweet memory of his Pakistan tour

Turkish actor Engin Altan, who shot to fame with his outstanding performance in hit series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', shared a pleasant memory from his tour to Pakistan on Wednesday.

During the trip, Engin Altan was impressed as he toured Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore where the actor received a hero’s welcome.

The actor is seemingly missing his recent trip as he shared a clip from his press conference in Pakistan on Instagram.

Engin Altan garnered massive success in Pakistan after playing lead role in popular Turkish series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', ever since the play started airing on state-owned channel, Pakistan Television (PTV).

