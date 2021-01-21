Dense fog engulfs Karachi, Lahore amid cold and dry weather

Foggy weather conditions prevail on II Chand Regar Road, Shara Faisal, University Road, Super Highway among other areas.



The current temperature in the city is recorded at 14°C.



Meanwhile, in Lahore, Motorway M3 from Lahore to Samundari and from Lahore to Darkhana was opened for traffic.



KARACHI: As cold and dry wave prevails across the country, Karachi and Lahore were engulfed in dense fog early Thursday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road, Shahra e Faisal, University Road, Super Highway and other parts of the metropolis were covered in fog with general visibility up to 200 metres.

The city recorded temperature at 14°C with winds blowing at the speed of 3 kilometres per hour.

Read more: Cold wave, dense fog to cover Pakistan for next 24 hours

In Lahore, the Motorway M3 from Lahore to Samundari and Lahore to Darkhana has been opened for traffic after improved visibility.

