Thursday Jan 21 2021
Dense fog engulfs Karachi, Lahore amid cold and dry weather

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

  • Foggy weather conditions prevail on II Chand Regar Road, Shara Faisal, University Road, Super Highway among other areas.
  • The current temperature in the city is recorded at 14°C.
  • Meanwhile, in Lahore, Motorway M3 from Lahore to Samundari and from Lahore to Darkhana was opened for traffic.

KARACHI: As cold and dry wave prevails across the country, Karachi and Lahore were engulfed in dense fog early Thursday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road, Shahra e Faisal, University Road, Super Highway and other parts of the metropolis were covered in fog with general visibility up to 200 metres.

The city recorded temperature at 14°C with winds blowing at the speed of 3 kilometres per hour.

In Lahore, the Motorway M3 from Lahore to Samundari and Lahore to Darkhana has been opened for traffic after improved visibility. 

