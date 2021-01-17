Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 17 2021
Cold wave, dense fog to cover Pakistan for next 24 hours

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

The foggy weather conditions will prevail in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Photo: File
  • Dense fog to persist across country
  • Cold wave to continue for next 24 hours
  • Flight operations suspended at Lahore airport due to fog

LAHORE: Dense fog to persist across the country in the next 24 hours particularly in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Sunday. 

The met department said Lahore would continue to experience cold weather with dense fog while continental air would prevail over most parts of the country. 

The weather department has predicted that Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan will remained gripped in a cold spell while the rest of the country would experience cold and dry weather. 

In Karachi, the met department recorded a low of 9.5°C on Saturday and predicts the minimum temperature to range between 8°C to 10°C today with humidity levels of 56% and light winds blowing from the east. 

Read more: Motorway closed, flights cancelled as thick fog dwells in Punjab

Fog causes traffic disruptions

Meanwhile, traffic flow was disrupted in most parts of the country due to heavy fog causing invisibility.

Traffic was affected in Punjab's Gujrat and Hafizabad where visibility was reduced to a distance of 20 metres due to fog.

Whereas, Motorway Police notified that Motorway M4 was closed due to fog. Fog is prevailing in many parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab due to which motorways M1, M2, M3, M4, and M5 were closed at various places.

Swat Motorway has also been closed for traffic.

Flight operations at Lahore Airport have been suspended while the flow of traffic on the national highway has also been disrupted due to fog.

Meanwhile, four people were killed in a collision between a car and a trailer near Toba Tek Singh due to fog.

