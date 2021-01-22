Doctors body seeks SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan's resignation over MTI Ordinance

Doctors and paramedical staff raise slogans during their protest at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) against the Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI) Ordinance. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) have demanded the resignation of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

The demand was put forward after the body's executive committee adopted a unanimous resolution seeking the resignation of the de facto health minister of the country.

The resolution also urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop the "undue interference" of Dr Nausherwan Burki in issues related to the withdrawal of the Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI) Ordinance.

The resolution was passed as the protest by employees of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) continued for the 53rd day.

The employees have vowed to continue with their protest till the lapse of the MTI legislation.

The protesters have pledged not to negotiate with the government any longer and to have the ordinance reverted, and to protect the MD, MS, and MDS programme of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU).

“We will soon arrange a march against MTI, wearing PPEs,” President of the Young Doctors Association Dr Tahir Abbass maintained.

GHA’s Chairman Dr Asfandyar Khan said: “We will not let anyone damage SZABMU and its MD/MS/MDS programmes. We will not hold any further negotiations with the government. Withdrawal of MTI ordinance is the only way forward.”

The protesters also expressed their anger over the induction of Dr Anser Maxood and his family members in the School of Dentistry under MTI, and demanded an inquiry of all inductions made.