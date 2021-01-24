PCB announces 17-player squad for Pakistan's first Test against South Africa

Babar Azam will lead the side while Mohammad Rizwan will be vice-captain

First match begins January 26 in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 17-player squad for the first test match against South Africa slated to begin January 26 in the sea port city.

Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam and Salman Ali Agha – who were named in the 20-member initial squad – have been left out of the probables for the first Test which starts on Tuesday. However, the three players will continue to be part of the squad and will feature in warm-up and training sessions at the National Stadium.

The playing XI will be finalised by Pakistan Cricket Team (PCT) captain Babar Azam with consultations with the head coach.

The 17-player squad is as follows:

Openers: Abid Ali and Imran Butt

Middle-order batsmen: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed

Spinners: Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Yasir Shah

Fast bowlers: Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Tabish Khan