Sunday Jan 24 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PCB announces 17-player squad for Pakistan's first Test against South Africa

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Jan 24, 2021

  • Babar Azam will lead the side while Mohammad Rizwan will be vice-captain
  • First match begins January 26 in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 17-player squad for the first test match against South Africa slated to begin January 26 in the sea port city. 

Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam and Salman Ali Agha – who were named in the 20-member initial squad – have been left out of the probables for the first Test which starts on Tuesday. However, the three players will continue to be part of the squad and will feature in warm-up and training sessions at the National Stadium.

The playing XI will be finalised by Pakistan Cricket Team (PCT) captain Babar Azam with consultations with the head coach. 

Pak vs SA: Faf du Plessis says he expects a 'very tough' Pakistani side

The 17-player squad is as follows:

Openers: Abid Ali and Imran Butt 

Middle-order batsmen: Azhar Ali,  Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed

Spinners: Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Yasir Shah

Fast bowlers: Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Tabish Khan

Pak vs SA: Faf du Plessis says he expects a 'very tough' Pakistani side

Pak vs SA: Revised traffic plan issued for Karachi Test

Skipper Babar Azam wants Pakistan to play 'fearless', 'aggressive' cricket

Pak vs SA: Yasir Shah says he 'still has cricket left' in him

Pak vs SA: Pakistan and South African teams train at National Stadium Karachi

Pak vs SA: Azhar Ali says South African bowling huge challenge for Pakistan

Legendary Pakistani cricketers Zaheer Abbas, Sarfraz Nawaz get COVID-19 vaccine in UK

Pak vs SA: Roads leading to National Stadium Karachi closed for traffic

'Never give up': Nida Dar believes women cricketers' performance improving everyday

Pakistan begin training camp in Karachi ahead of 1st Test against South Africa

PSL 6: Rumman Raees joins Islamabad United as bowling consultant after injury

Pak vs SA: Security in Pakistan gave players peace of mind: Faf du Plessis

