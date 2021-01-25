Can't connect right now! retry
After conquering MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov seeks a football debut

  • Former MMA champion made the announcement in an Instagram post
  • Khabib Nurmagomedov had retired from MMA last year

After conquering the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) arena, Russian champion  Khabib Nurmagomedov has turned his eyes towards football. 

In an Instagram post, the Russian boxer made the announcement that he is a "free agent" and is "ready to accept offers".

"Preparing for my football debut. I’m [a] free agent, and ready to accept offers," said 32-year-old Khabib.

The post included him running in an unidentified area.

Last year, Khabib ended his fighting career after his win over Justin Gaethje, improving his record to an unblemished 29-0. 

Still just 32, the fans, media personnel and UFC officials have a hunch that he would eventually have a change of heart.

Read more: BBC names Khabib Nurmagomedov 'World Sport Star of the Year'

The former fighter, however, is adamant that he will stick to his decision.

"I have no plans to continue fighting," said Khabib in an interview with RT Sport. "There will always be rumours about my comeback because Dana White or other promoters who could replace him in the future will always want me to fight."

By leaving the business in his prime, Khabib is leaving millions of dollars on the table but he says wealth was never the primary reason why he fought.

Read more: Russian martial arts star Khabib asks people to stay home after his father contracts COVID-19

"Of course, I am in my prime and there’s still tons of money I could earn, but I had a different goal," he said. "My goal was to reach the summit and I did it."

He did not seem concerned about his finances, saying: "As for money, from now on we will earn it somewhere else."

PSL 6: Franchises give PCB post-dated cheques

Pakistan has a fighting chance to improve its record against South Africa, Misbah says

Shadab teases Sarfaraz for exercising 'to have a body like Faf Du Plessis'

PCB announces 17-player squad for Pakistan's first Test against South Africa

35 women footballers from Chitral come to Islamabad for professional training

Pak vs SA: Faf du Plessis says he expects a 'very tough' Pakistani side

Pak vs SA: Revised traffic plan issued for Karachi Test

Skipper Babar Azam wants Pakistan to play 'fearless', 'aggressive' cricket

Pak vs SA: Yasir Shah says he 'still has cricket left' in him

Pak vs SA: Pakistan and South African teams train at National Stadium Karachi

Pak vs SA: Azhar Ali says South African bowling huge challenge for Pakistan

Legendary Pakistani cricketers Zaheer Abbas, Sarfraz Nawaz get COVID-19 vaccine in UK

