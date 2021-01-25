Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

'Solid evidence' of money laundering by big fish, says NAB chairperson

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • NAB has solid evidence of billions of rupees money-laundering, says the bureau's chairperson
  • NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the bureau has filed corruption references on the basis of this evidence
  • He said there is a difference between white-collar crime and street crime

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has "solid evidence" of money-laundering of billions of rupees by the "big fish", says its chairperson.

NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the bureau has filed corruption references on the basis of this evidence.

“NAB is on the right track due to commitment of its officials. Solid evidence of billions of rupees money-laundering are available, which were laundered by opening fake accounts in the names of falooda walas, chhabri walas and papar walas," The News quoted him as saying Monday.

Read more: Close all cases of under-invoicing, customs, income tax: NAB chairperson

NAB investigates white-collar mega corruption cases and time is required to probe such cases as some information needs to be collected from abroad, he said, adding that there is a difference between white-collar crime and street crime.

He promised taking the ongoing flour and sugar scam investigations to a logical conclusion as per the law. 

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had identified bribery and nepotism as the main curses, the NAB chairperson said.

Read more: NAB in focus as Saleem Mandviwalla, Babar Awan take Senate floor

NAB is considered a role model organisation by the Saarc countries, he said, adding that Transparency International Pakistan, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan have lauded NAB's anti-corruption endeavours.

The chairperson claimed NAB had so far recovered Rs714 billion since its inception.

“Some 1,243 corruption cases, having accumulative corruption volume of Rs943 billion, are under trial in various accountability courts,” he said. 

More From Pakistan:

PS-52: Lost Umerkot by-polls because of Prime Minister Imran Khan, says GDA leader Arbab Rahim

PS-52: Lost Umerkot by-polls because of Prime Minister Imran Khan, says GDA leader Arbab Rahim
PDM to convene 'important' on February 4: sources

PDM to convene 'important' on February 4: sources
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad
Census-2017 results to be discussed in CCI meeting on Jan 27

Census-2017 results to be discussed in CCI meeting on Jan 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding: Milad function held in Karachi

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding: Milad function held in Karachi
The Society for International Education announces Sister2Sister Exchange Programme 2021

The Society for International Education announces Sister2Sister Exchange Programme 2021
5 terrorists, including man behind 17 attacks, killed by security forces in N Waziristan operation

5 terrorists, including man behind 17 attacks, killed by security forces in N Waziristan operation
Farmers in Hyderabad protest against tomato import, destroy crop in protest

Farmers in Hyderabad protest against tomato import, destroy crop in protest
All parties should sit together and decide Senate election votes, says Sheikh Rasheed

All parties should sit together and decide Senate election votes, says Sheikh Rasheed
Zardari warns Pakistan 'in grave danger', PTI regime likely to 'make a huge blunder'

Zardari warns Pakistan 'in grave danger', PTI regime likely to 'make a huge blunder'
Karachi weather forecast: City to experience cold, dry weather on Monday

Karachi weather forecast: City to experience cold, dry weather on Monday

Latest

view all