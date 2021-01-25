'Solid evidence' of money laundering by big fish, says NAB chairperson

NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has "solid evidence" of money-laundering of billions of rupees by the "big fish", says its chairperson.

NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said the bureau has filed corruption references on the basis of this evidence.

“NAB is on the right track due to commitment of its officials. Solid evidence of billions of rupees money-laundering are available, which were laundered by opening fake accounts in the names of falooda walas, chhabri walas and papar walas," The News quoted him as saying Monday.

NAB investigates white-collar mega corruption cases and time is required to probe such cases as some information needs to be collected from abroad, he said, adding that there is a difference between white-collar crime and street crime.

He promised taking the ongoing flour and sugar scam investigations to a logical conclusion as per the law.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had identified bribery and nepotism as the main curses, the NAB chairperson said.



NAB is considered a role model organisation by the Saarc countries, he said, adding that Transparency International Pakistan, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan have lauded NAB's anti-corruption endeavours.

The chairperson claimed NAB had so far recovered Rs714 billion since its inception.



“Some 1,243 corruption cases, having accumulative corruption volume of Rs943 billion, are under trial in various accountability courts,” he said.