India, China troops clash again at Sikkim, soldiers sustain injuries: report

Minor injuries suffered by Indian and Chinese soldiers during physical clash, say Indian media reports

Clash took place when Indian soldiers stopped a Chinese patrolling party, according to Indian media

"Situation is under control" according to a source quoted by the Indian media





The stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops seems far from over as troops from both countries once again clashed at the Naku La area in northern Sikkim, as soldiers from both sides sustained injuries.

The confrontation, according to Indian media reports, took place last Wednesday on January 20, when tensions flared between both sides after the Indian troops stopped a Chinese patrolling party in the region.

The Indian Army termed the incident a "minor stand-off", saying that tensions were "resolved by local commanders as per established protocols".

A source told Indian media that both sides had brought in reinforcements as the physical clash took place. The source added that the "situation is under control" at the border after the brawl.

The Naku La sector, located at an altitude of 5,270-meter, was also one of the original face-off sites when India had accused Chinese troops of intruding into its own territory in May-June last year.

China had denied India's accusations and alleged that Indian troops, on the other hand, were involved in flaring tensions at the disputed border.

Soon after the skirmish, Indian and Chinese troops clashed during a physical brawl last year at the north bank of Pangong Tso on May5-6, another brawl took place at the Naku La sector in north Sikkim.

The confrontation led to both sides amassing troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) from Ladakh to Arunchal Pradesh.

However, tensions between the two countries surged to an all-time high when at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a border clash at the Galwan Valley last year on June 15 between soldiers of the two countries.

The ANI had said that both sides "have disengaged" after 17 Indian troops were injured in the brawl. The injured troops "exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries", the ANI had reported.

The soldiers were killed in a "physical fight" which involved the use of stones and batons, the NDTV had reported.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the NDTV had said.