Tuesday Jan 26 2021
WhatsApp assures users 'end-to-end encryption will never change'

The widely-used messaging app Whatsapp recently came under fire for its privacy policies. Photo: File
  • The widely-used messaging app has reiterated that the conversation of users on the platform will remain 'protected'
  • WhatsApp said there is no way for end-to-end encryption of chats to change
  • Previously, WhatsApp reached out to its users to explain the policy by putting up a series of "statuses" on the messaging app

In another attempt to regain the trust of users, WhatsApp has reiterated that the conversation of users on the platform will remain 'protected' as there is no way for end-to-end encryption of chats to change.

"Whatever you share on WhatsApp, stays between you. That’s because your personal messages are protected by end-to-end encryption and that will never change," WhatsApp said on its official Twitter account.

Previously, WhatsApp had also announced putting off its new business plans till after May 2020 and reached out to its users to explain the policy by putting up a series of "statuses" on the messaging app.

"We are committed to your privacy," read the first status. It was followed by "WhatsApp doesn't share your contacts with Facebook", "WhatsApp can't see your shared location", and "WhatsApp can't read or listen to your personal conversations as they're end-to-end encrypted". 

