Watch: The moment Nauman Ali got his maiden Test wicket of Quinton de Kock

Pakistani bowler Nauman Ali celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Pakistani left-arm spinner Nauman Ali impressed all when he took his maiden Test scalp and that too, of South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock.

A tossed-up delivery by the spinner ended up in the hands of another debutant, Imran Butt, who made no mistake in catching the ball to spend de Kock to the pavilion.

The South African skipper attempted to hit the ball out of the park but only ended up sending it straight to midwicket into Butt's hands.

It was a special moment for Nauman Ali, who had earlier received his Test cap from veteran leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Ali has played 79 first-class matches and has raked in an impressive 285 wickets from him. He plays for Multan Sultans.