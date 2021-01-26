'Law will take its course': Punjab minister reacts to ongoing student protests

The students have been demanding online exams because classes were also held virtually. Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yassir Humayun says holding peaceful protests is everyone's right but vandalising properties and resorting to violence is a crime



Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun on Tuesday reacted to the on-going student protests, saying that "students should not take the law into their hands," adding that the "demonstrations are totally uncalled for."

Speaking to a local news channel, the provincial minister said that "holding peaceful protests is everyone's right but vandalising properties and resorting to violence is a crime," something which does not "suit students at all."

"The students are not demanding rightful things. The diligent students who have spent their time studying via online classes have nothing to do with these protests. A specific group is involved in triggering such violent protests outside every university," Humayun said, adding that "law will take its course".

Students injured during protest

Several private university students sustained injuries after they clashed with security guards during demonstrations against in-person examinations.

'Online exams decision lies with universities'

A day earlier, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood addressed students' concerns regarding online examinations and said that "the decision lies with universities."

"Some university students are demanding that their exams should be online as they have been studying online," the minister wrote on Twitter.

"This is a decision for the universities to make, but I have asked HEC to consult VCs and see if it is possible given special circumstances this year."



