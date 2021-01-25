StudentsKoInsafDo: In Pakistan, students take to Twitter to demand online exams

Students protest outside a varsity. — Twitter

Students take to Twitter and call for old online exams

Voice concerns against in-person exams

When the novel coronavirus pandemic hit Pakistan, the country, much like the rest of the world, made a transition to a new digitised normal.

The education sector too switched to Zoom classes - making the students quite happy to be studying at home. Then the government decided to reopen educational institutions in a bid to return to the old normal as COVID-19 infections restrictions ease across the country.

As the time for sitting for examinations comes near, students are reluctant to appear in-person and voiced their concerns on both the streets and in the digital sphere.

Today, the students took to Twitter to call on their educational institutions to hold online exams - just like they held online classes. Their main concern is the increasing number of coronavirus cases as the country grapples with a second wave of infections.

Pakistan has recorded 1,629 cases in the last 24 hours, 23 deaths, and 2,414 recoveries from the pandemic. The overall infections have reached 534,041, while the death toll stands at 11,318.

Here are some of the students reactions:



