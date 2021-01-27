Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
Cardi-B responds to critics of her music

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Cardi-B has revealed that she hates clean version of her songs. She was responding to the criticism about her choice of lyrics for her tracks.

The 28-year-old, who was embroiled in controversy with controversial lyrics, opened up about her music choice, saying she doesn't like diluting her racks for radio and TV audiences.

Responding to the critics of her music, the songstress wrote on Twitter: "It be so annoying doing clean versions of my songs [rolling eyes emoji] I hate it ."

Cardi's chart-topping single 'WAP' - which also features Megan Thee Stallion - attracted some criticism from the music lover due to its controversial lyrics.

The hit track divided public opinion, with some fans praising the message, while a section of her fans slammed the lyrics.

Cardi-B D, while discussing the radio-friendly version of 'WAP' on Twitter, admitted: "Trust me I hate it soooooo much."

The singer previously insisted she doesn't think there's anything unusual about 'WAP'.

Cardi-B explained that while some people consider the song to be 'strange and vulgar', she actually believes it to be normal.

