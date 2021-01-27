Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic gives fans major style envy in denim ensembles

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan delighted fans as she shared new snaps from her styling session.

Esra's admirers leaped with joy to see new photos of their favourite Turkish star as she flaunted her grace in modern-style denim ensembles.

The actress captured the hearts of fans with her ravishing look. Esra left her locks loose to give a major style envy to the followers.

In one of the picture, she appears like a flower in a desert, wearing long-white boots to give perfect look to her personality.

Esra, who rose to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in historical Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a series of stunning photos on her Instagram.

She captioned the post: "Stop and close your eyes. "How do I feel?" Ask and run to places where you feel good!"

Esra Bilgic's stunning looks always spellbound her admirers with each snap from her styling session.