'Waste of time': LHC admits petition seeking ban on TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee

Advocate Waqas Anwar Gujjar requested the court to impose a permanent ban on these applications.

PTA paid no heed to my request, claims petitioner

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed the hearing of a plea, seeking a ban on a number of social media applications, including TikTok, Bigo Live, and Likee, The News reported on Wednesday.

The petition, which was moved by Advocate Waqas Anwar Gujjar, was heard by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh as an objection case. He directed the Registrar’s office to fix it before a bench for hearing.

The petitioner contended that applications like TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee, and others were becoming a source of waste of time for youngsters.

He maintained that such social media applications were "spreading vulgarity in the society", adding that Pakistan is an Islamic country and the state should take swift action to protect its youths from falling prey to obscenity.

He said he moved an application to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) but it paid no heed to his request. He requested the court to impose a permanent ban on these applications.

It is pertinent to note that the PTA had banned TikTok and Bigo last year after they failed to adhere to the directives issued by the government. The ban on TikTok was lifted after it assured the telecom regulator of blocking the indecent content.