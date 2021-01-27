Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

'Waste of time': LHC admits petition seeking ban on TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

The petitioner contended that applications like TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee, and others"spreading vulgarity in the society". Photo: Time Magazine

  • The petitioner contended that applications like TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee, and others are wasting youngster's time.
  • Advocate Waqas Anwar Gujjar requested the court to impose a permanent ban on these applications.
  • PTA paid no heed to my request, claims petitioner

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed the hearing of a plea, seeking a ban on a number of social media applications, including TikTok, Bigo Live, and Likee, The News reported on Wednesday.

The petition, which was moved by Advocate Waqas Anwar Gujjar, was heard by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh as an objection case. He directed the Registrar’s office to fix it before a bench for hearing.

The petitioner contended that applications like TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee, and others were becoming a source of waste of time for youngsters. 

Read more: Pir Jo Goth: Woman sets house on fire after father refuses to finance TikTok video

He maintained that such social media applications were "spreading vulgarity in the society", adding that Pakistan is an Islamic country and the state should take swift action to protect its youths from falling prey to obscenity. 

He said he moved an application to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) but it paid no heed to his request. He requested the court to impose a permanent ban on these applications.

It is pertinent to note that the PTA had banned TikTok and Bigo last year after they failed to adhere to the directives issued by the government. The ban on TikTok was lifted after it assured the telecom regulator of blocking the indecent content.

More From Pakistan:

Maryam Nawaz will not attend Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding

Maryam Nawaz will not attend Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding
No manual processing of visas at Pakistani missions in UK from February 1

No manual processing of visas at Pakistani missions in UK from February 1
References to Sharifs' assets based on gossip, rumours: ex-NAB PG

References to Sharifs' assets based on gossip, rumours: ex-NAB PG
Major water supply project for Karachi delayed till 2023: report

Major water supply project for Karachi delayed till 2023: report
Justice Azmat to head Broadsheet investigation despite Opposition’s reservations

Justice Azmat to head Broadsheet investigation despite Opposition’s reservations
PDM top brass links up after Bilawal Bhutto's 'no-confidence motion' statement

PDM top brass links up after Bilawal Bhutto's 'no-confidence motion' statement
Karachi men shoot father right in front of minor daughter

Karachi men shoot father right in front of minor daughter
HEC announces dates for written test of three international scholarship programmes

HEC announces dates for written test of three international scholarship programmes
Pakistanis petition Shafqat Mehmood's celebrity daughter to persuade him to hold online exams

Pakistanis petition Shafqat Mehmood's celebrity daughter to persuade him to hold online exams
Punjab University awards PhD degrees to scholars in different disciplines

Punjab University awards PhD degrees to scholars in different disciplines
'Law will take its course': Punjab minister reacts to ongoing student protests

'Law will take its course': Punjab minister reacts to ongoing student protests

More than 70% Pakistanis wear a mask for protection against coronavirus, survey reveals

More than 70% Pakistanis wear a mask for protection against coronavirus, survey reveals

Latest

view all