Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

US and Russian presidents Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin hold first phone discussion

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021


  • Biden speaks with Putin for the first time as president
  • White House confirms New START nuclear arms control treaty was discussed
  • Signed in 2010, the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is a cornerstone of global arms control

For the first time since his inauguration, US President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone, the White House confirmed.

Russia and the US have struck a deal to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty, Reuters reported the Kremlin as saying after the two leaders spoke.

This move preserves the last major pact of its kind between the world’s two biggest nuclear powers.

Read more: Pakistan-born Saima Mohsin becomes first federal Muslim woman prosecutor in US

The White House did not immediately confirm the Kremlin’s announcement but said Biden and Putin had discussed the issue by telephone and agreed that their teams work urgently to complete the extension by February 5, when the treaty expires.

Signed in 2010, the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is a cornerstone of global arms control.

It limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads deployed by the United States and Russia to 1,550 each as well as the number of land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers that deliver them.

Read more: Biden inducts Pakistani-American Salman Ahmed in US State Department

Putin was one of the last world leaders to congratulate Biden upon winning the presidency, waiting until it was clear Trump had lost the Electoral College count to offer formal regards.

