Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Indian court rules groping minor without touching skin isn’t sexual assault

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021


According to court documents, the man brought the child to his house on the pretext of giving her guava in December 2016. While there, he touched her chest and tried to remove her underwear, according to the judgment. Photo: AFP
  • India's Supreme Court stays Bombay High Court order
  • The high court order had held that groping a minor girl with clothes on did not amount to sexual assault under the POCSO Act
  • Attorney-general says the court order is “disturbing” and sets a dangerous precedent

A court in India has ruled that groping a minor girl "without touching her skin" is not sexual assault under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

India's attorney-general KK Venugopal has called the court order "disturbing" and says it sets a dangerous precedent.

By this order, the court acquitted a man accused of groping a 12-year old girl, the Hindustan Times reported. 

Read more: India court stays arrest warrant for cricketer Shami in assault, sexual harassment case

An Indian high court acquitted him of this charge and held him guilty only under molestation punishable with one year under IPC Section 354.

The AG said, “The order is very disturbing and is likely to set a dangerous precedent.” He requested the court to take suo motu cognizance as he was in the process of filing a petition against the order.

In a judgment last week, Bombay High Court judge Pushpa Ganediwala found that a 39-year-old man was not guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl as he had not removed her clothes, meaning there was no skin-on-skin contact.

According to court documents, the man brought the child to his house on the pretext of giving her guava in December 2016. While there, he touched her chest and tried to remove her underwear, according to the judgment.

More From World:

Curfew-like situation in New Delhi after farmers' tractor rally violence

Curfew-like situation in New Delhi after farmers' tractor rally violence
US and Russian presidents Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin hold first phone discussion

US and Russian presidents Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin hold first phone discussion
Biden's nominee Antony Blinken confirmed as secretary of state

Biden's nominee Antony Blinken confirmed as secretary of state
Israel opens embassy in UAE, reestablishes ties with Morocco

Israel opens embassy in UAE, reestablishes ties with Morocco
UK's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 grim milestone

UK's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 grim milestone
WATCH: Holy Kaaba's roof cleaned in record 40 minutes

WATCH: Holy Kaaba's roof cleaned in record 40 minutes
Woman crafts doll out of viral Bernie Sanders meme and is willing to sell it for charity

Woman crafts doll out of viral Bernie Sanders meme and is willing to sell it for charity
'Highly educated' Indian parents allegedly kill daughters, believing they could revive them: report

'Highly educated' Indian parents allegedly kill daughters, believing they could revive them: report
Saudi Arabia to receive 3m Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine shots in about a week from India

Saudi Arabia to receive 3m Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine shots in about a week from India
Chaos in New Delhi as protesting farmers hoist their flag on Red Fort

Chaos in New Delhi as protesting farmers hoist their flag on Red Fort
Moderna says its vaccine will work against new COVID-19 variants

Moderna says its vaccine will work against new COVID-19 variants
India's Kari Sena offers Rs1 billion reward to whoever 'cuts tongues' of Tandav makers

India's Kari Sena offers Rs1 billion reward to whoever 'cuts tongues' of Tandav makers

Latest

view all