Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Governor Sindh issues clarification after video of 'dog riding in protocol' goes viral

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

  • Governor Ismail has clarified that the dog was travelling along with his family.
  • He said that the police mobile was not accompanying them for protocol instead they were there to 'protect his family'.
  • The governor came under fire after a video of a dog riding in a Sindh Governor House four-wheel vehicle went viral on social media.

KARACHI: After a video of 'dog riding in protocol' took the internet by storm, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday clarified that the pet was travelling along with his family members and the police mobile was not accompanying them for protocol instead it was there to protect his family.

The governor came under fire after a video of a dog riding in a Sindh Governor House four-wheel vehicle went viral on social media a day earlier.

The dog can be seen with its head hanging out of the window with no one sitting beside it while a police vehicle rides alongside it.

Read more: Watch: Dog rides in style in Sindh Governor House vehicle with police protocol

Reacting to the criticism, Ismail issued a video statement, clarifying that the dog was not alone in the car and his family was travelling in the car too.

"The police van was not there for protocol but to protect the family," he said, adding that it is a "frivolous move" to make such videos and highlight the issue unnecessarily.

"The person who made the video is part of a corrupt government," he alleged.

The governor said that the motive of the PTI government is to bring change in the country and it will accomplish its targets.

Yesterday, Minister for Information Science and Technology, Taimur Talpur, who posted the video on his Twitter account, can be heard taunting the PTI-led government for the act.

Speaking to Geo News, Talpur had said that he filed the video after he came out of the Chief Minister House following a meeting.


More From Pakistan:

'Not quitting PDM chairmanship': Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejects reports of his exclusion

'Not quitting PDM chairmanship': Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejects reports of his exclusion
Pakistan to begin coronavirus vaccination from next week: Asad Umar

Pakistan to begin coronavirus vaccination from next week: Asad Umar
Ex-NAB officer’s son says interned for Broadsheet-linked law firm without monetary gain

Ex-NAB officer’s son says interned for Broadsheet-linked law firm without monetary gain
PM Imran Khan approves Rs500m uplift grant for each MP

PM Imran Khan approves Rs500m uplift grant for each MP
Most Pakistanis choose not to get coronavirus vaccine: survey

Most Pakistanis choose not to get coronavirus vaccine: survey
PTI lawmakers remember Jahangir Tareen as Senate elections approach

PTI lawmakers remember Jahangir Tareen as Senate elections approach
Maryam Nawaz sends best wishes to Bakhtawar Bhutto on her wedding

Maryam Nawaz sends best wishes to Bakhtawar Bhutto on her wedding
Ahsan Iqbal urges PM Imran Khan to 'mortgage his 300-Kanal palace' to pay off debts

Ahsan Iqbal urges PM Imran Khan to 'mortgage his 300-Kanal palace' to pay off debts
Watch: Dog rides in style in Sindh Governor House vehicle with police protocol

Watch: Dog rides in style in Sindh Governor House vehicle with police protocol
Government-backed COVID-19 vaccines to be free for all, says Dr Faisal Sultan

Government-backed COVID-19 vaccines to be free for all, says Dr Faisal Sultan
Shafqat Mehmood 'happy' after HEC allows universities to conduct online exams

Shafqat Mehmood 'happy' after HEC allows universities to conduct online exams
In which cities will Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding events take place?

In which cities will Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding events take place?

Latest

view all