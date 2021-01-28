Governor Sindh issues clarification after video of 'dog riding in protocol' goes viral

Governor Ismail has clarified that the dog was travelling along with his family.



He said that the police mobile was not accompanying them for protocol instead they were there to 'protect his family'.



The governor came under fire after a video of a dog riding in a Sindh Governor House four-wheel vehicle went viral on social media.



KARACHI: After a video of 'dog riding in protocol' took the internet by storm, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday clarified that the pet was travelling along with his family members and the police mobile was not accompanying them for protocol instead it was there to protect his family.

The governor came under fire after a video of a dog riding in a Sindh Governor House four-wheel vehicle went viral on social media a day earlier.

The dog can be seen with its head hanging out of the window with no one sitting beside it while a police vehicle rides alongside it.

Read more: Watch: Dog rides in style in Sindh Governor House vehicle with police protocol



Reacting to the criticism, Ismail issued a video statement, clarifying that the dog was not alone in the car and his family was travelling in the car too.

"The police van was not there for protocol but to protect the family," he said, adding that it is a "frivolous move" to make such videos and highlight the issue unnecessarily.

"The person who made the video is part of a corrupt government," he alleged.

The governor said that the motive of the PTI government is to bring change in the country and it will accomplish its targets.

Yesterday, Minister for Information Science and Technology, Taimur Talpur, who posted the video on his Twitter account, can be heard taunting the PTI-led government for the act.

Speaking to Geo News, Talpur had said that he filed the video after he came out of the Chief Minister House following a meeting.





