Watch: Dog rides in style in Sindh Governor House vehicle with police protocol

A video of a dog riding in a Sindh Governor House four-wheel vehicle went viral on social media after it was posted to social media on Wednesday.



The dog can be seen with its head hanging out of the window with no one sitting beside it while a police vehicle rides alongside.

Minister for Information Science and Technology, Taimur Talpur, who posted the video, can be heard taunting the PTI-led government for the act.

Speaking to Geo News, Talpur said that he filed the video after he came out of the Chief Minister House following a meeting.



