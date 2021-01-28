Zoe Saldana applauds teachers 'moving to the front of the vaccine line'

Hollywood star Zoe Saldana on Wednesday used her social media accounts to applaud the teachers who are administering coronavirus vaccine to the millions of people in the United States.

Taking to Instagram, the "Avatar" actress shared a screenshot of a Washington Post's news report headlines "Teachers are moving to the front of the vaccine line".

Zoe shared the picture with a caption that read "Applause".

The United States in the hardest hit country where the coronavirus has killed more than 429,000 people and affected more than 25 million people.