Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Balochistan students need more seats in Pakistan's educational institutes: Liaquat Shahwani

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

A teacher displays a flashcard to students during a class at a school in Pir Mashaikh village in Johi, a town located between Balochistan and Sindh, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters/ Akhtar Soomro.
  • Balochistan govt spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani says more and more students from province need representation in countrywide universities
  • Says issue of Balochistan students' seats in universities is of "utmost importance to govt"
  • Vows provincial govt will do whatever it can and won't leave  students alone

QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Thursday said that students from the province need "more and more seats in different education institutes of the country" for the purpose of equal representation. 

In a Twitter message, Liaquat Shahwani wrote that the issue is of "utmost importance," adding that the provincial government will "definitely take up the matter with the relevant authorities."

Read more: Amid Balochistan's multifaceted challenges, a gloomy state of girls' education

Praising the Balochistan government for the efforts it employed for the benefit of students, the spokesperson said that the government has neither "disappointed students in the past, nor it will do so at present."

Shahwani's tweet came in response to a message shared on the micro-blogging platform where a user wrote that "being the custodian of this province, [Shahwani] must fight for Balochistan students. 

"Education is the only way to development. Punjab government must be requested to reinstate seats in KEMU, AIMC, NMC and FJMU," the student wrote.

Related: Shahwani says protesting students arrested in Quetta to be released 'soon'

Another user wrote questioned the spokesperson whether or not medical students from Balochistan deserve to study in institutes like King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC), Nowshera Medical College (NMC) and Rawalpindi Medical College (RMC). 

Shahwani replied in the affirmative and wrote: "yes, they do, and they ought to be accommodated."

"Inshallah Balochistan Govt will make it happen. Won't leave you alone."

Read more: Balochistan to pay stipends to female students of classes 6-12

More From Pakistan:

NAB causes $4.3m loss to national exchequer with 'hasty' payment to Broadsheet

NAB causes $4.3m loss to national exchequer with 'hasty' payment to Broadsheet
Most Pakistanis still think coronavirus dangers are 'exaggerated': survey

Most Pakistanis still think coronavirus dangers are 'exaggerated': survey
OGRA approves gas price hike for Balochistan, Sindh

OGRA approves gas price hike for Balochistan, Sindh
NUML Islamabad to conduct online end-term exams amid coronavirus pandemic

NUML Islamabad to conduct online end-term exams amid coronavirus pandemic
Court fines SSGC for negligence after water leaks into gas pipeline

Court fines SSGC for negligence after water leaks into gas pipeline
Pakistan to send plane for procuring first COVID-19 vaccine contingent from China

Pakistan to send plane for procuring first COVID-19 vaccine contingent from China
80% bikers get into accidents due to their negligence: experts

80% bikers get into accidents due to their negligence: experts
After countrywide protests, Karachi students demand online exams

After countrywide protests, Karachi students demand online exams
Multan man allegedly sets young servant on fire for 'demanding salary': victim's father

Multan man allegedly sets young servant on fire for 'demanding salary': victim's father
Shafqat Mehmood says academic year for schools to start from August

Shafqat Mehmood says academic year for schools to start from August
Pakistan must aim for self-reliance, rather than pleasing other nations: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan must aim for self-reliance, rather than pleasing other nations: PM Imran Khan
Amendment to Article 63 (1)(c) to be introduced ahead of Senate elections: Babar Awan

Amendment to Article 63 (1)(c) to be introduced ahead of Senate elections: Babar Awan

Latest

view all