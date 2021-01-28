Balochistan students need more seats in Pakistan's educational institutes: Liaquat Shahwani

A teacher displays a flashcard to students during a class at a school in Pir Mashaikh village in Johi, a town located between Balochistan and Sindh, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters/ Akhtar Soomro .

Balochistan govt spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani says more and more students from province need representation in countrywide universities

Says issue of Balochistan students' seats in universities is of "utmost importance to govt"

Vows provincial govt will do whatever it can and won't leave students alone

QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Thursday said that students from the province need "more and more seats in different education institutes of the country" for the purpose of equal representation.

In a Twitter message, Liaquat Shahwani wrote that the issue is of "utmost importance," adding that the provincial government will "definitely take up the matter with the relevant authorities."

Praising the Balochistan government for the efforts it employed for the benefit of students, the spokesperson said that the government has neither "disappointed students in the past, nor it will do so at present."

Shahwani's tweet came in response to a message shared on the micro-blogging platform where a user wrote that "being the custodian of this province, [Shahwani] must fight for Balochistan students.

"Education is the only way to development. Punjab government must be requested to reinstate seats in KEMU, AIMC, NMC and FJMU," the student wrote.



Another user wrote questioned the spokesperson whether or not medical students from Balochistan deserve to study in institutes like King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC), Nowshera Medical College (NMC) and Rawalpindi Medical College (RMC).

Shahwani replied in the affirmative and wrote: "yes, they do, and they ought to be accommodated."

"Inshallah Balochistan Govt will make it happen. Won't leave you alone."

