Lahore: Four UCP students go missing post demonstrations

The students have been demanding online exams because classes were also held virtually.

Two days earlier, several private university students sustained injuries after they got into a clash with security guards during demonstrations.

Students announce a demonstration to observe a black day under the theme “Students Day of Action: Against the increasing oppression”.



LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD: Student unions say four University of Central Punjab (UCP) students are missing since a clash on Wednesday, The News reported on Friday.

Two days earlier, several private university students sustained injuries after a clash with security guards during demonstrations against in-person examinations.

Following this, a case has been registered against more than 500 students for vandalism and arson during a protest outside a private university in Johar Town on Wednesday.

According to the police, 400 to 500 students have been named in the case registered at the Nawab Town Police Station.

Students were present outside the university located at Jinnah Road in Johar Town since morning. According to the police, between 300 and 350 students partook in the protest.

Protest at Faisal Chowk today

To express solidarity with students booked while protesting outside the UCP demanding online exams, a protest will be staged at Faisal Chowk today (Friday).



The students announced a demonstration to observe a black day under the theme “Students Day of Action: against the increasing oppression”.

Alleging that police and personnel in civvies took students into custody without arrest warrants, the students have demanded their recovery without any delay or a strong protest demonstration will be held on Friday (today).



The missing students included Haris Ahmad and Ali Ashraf.

Amnesty International has expressed concern over the arrest of the students.



Social media was also abuzz regarding the alleged custody of some student activists by unknown individuals.

Amnesty International reacts to student protests

Amnesty International, in a message on social media, has observed that it was alarmed over the arrest of students in Lahore who were holding peaceful demonstrations asking for online exams.

“We call for their immediate and unconditional release”.

Meanwhile, PPP has also strongly denounced the assault on the students in Lahore and called for the early release of the arrested students.

Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said baton charge and arrest of the students in Lahore by Punjab police is strongly condemned.

Students protesting against matters relating to academics have been charged under various provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 16 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, he added.

Rabbani further said that act of the Punjab government against the peaceful students is not new as in the past also the student has been charged under 124-A of the PPC for sedition.