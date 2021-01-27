Can't connect right now! retry
500 Lahore students booked for vandalism

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

According to police, four to five hundred students have been named in the case registered at Nawab Town Police Station. Photo: File
  • A case has been registered against more than 500 students for vandalism and arson.
  • The students have been demanding online exams because classes were also held virtually.
  • The case was registered on the request of the university's security officer.

LAHORE: A case has been registered against more than 500 students for vandalism and arson during a protest outside a private university in Johar Town on Wednesday.

According to police, four to five hundred students have been named in the case registered at Nawab Town Police Station.

The case was registered on the request submitted by the security in-charge of the private university.

Read more: 'Law will take its course': Punjab minister reacts to ongoing student protests

Why are students protesting?

The students have been demanding online exams because classes were also held virtually.

A day earlier, several private university students sustained injuries after they got into a clash with security guards during demonstrations against in-person examinations.

Students were present outside the university located at Jinnah Road in Johar Town since morning. According to police, between 300 and 350 students partook in the protest.

The students of the private university reached the educational institute's main gate where they chanted slogans against the varsity's administration.

